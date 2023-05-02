Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.