Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About CSX



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

