Tnf LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 87,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

