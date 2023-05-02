Tnf LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,958. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

