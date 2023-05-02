Tnf LLC Invests $236,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

