Tnf LLC Sells 20,398 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $120.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.