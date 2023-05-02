Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

