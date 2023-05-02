Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock remained flat at $14.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

