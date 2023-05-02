TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $222.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

