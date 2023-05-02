Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.45

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.20, with a volume of 168275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9655172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

