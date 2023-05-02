Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 456,804 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,205,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 456,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $927,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

BMO traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 875,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,089. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

