Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,402,877 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402,877 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.12% of Aramark worth $119,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. 684,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,577. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

