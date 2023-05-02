Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 60,888 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.28% of Thomson Reuters worth $160,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.99. 539,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

