Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,405 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $117,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,999,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,103. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

