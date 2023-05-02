Toronto Dominion Bank Has $196.40 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,139 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $196,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 98,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 65,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,034,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.