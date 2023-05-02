Toronto Dominion Bank Has $199.17 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 4.16% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $199,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 96,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 1,841,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,690. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

