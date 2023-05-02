Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 28.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 12.45% of Charles Schwab worth $18,816,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 13,492,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,376,889. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

