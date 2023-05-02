Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,005,280 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,847,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,005,280 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $321,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TELUS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,089. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.