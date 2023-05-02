Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 458,001 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $145,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 162,213 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 125,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,681. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

