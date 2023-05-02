TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,749. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

