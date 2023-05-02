TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,960 shares of company stock worth $10,193,749. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

