Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

