Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.50

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 148171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

