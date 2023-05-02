TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. 144,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

