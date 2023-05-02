TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,139,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,337,414. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

