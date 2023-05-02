TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average is $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

