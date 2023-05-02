TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 944,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after buying an additional 142,999 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,234,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,286,000 after buying an additional 338,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,402. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

