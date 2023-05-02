TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,131 shares of company stock worth $8,885,245. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.77. 2,744,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,383. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

