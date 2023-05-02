TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,302,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,442,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.15 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

