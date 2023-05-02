TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,265. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

