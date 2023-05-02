TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 77 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.45. 911,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

