Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.09-$0.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSE stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,124. The company has a market capitalization of $594.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

