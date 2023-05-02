TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,480,284,299 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

