Truist Financial Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $105.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

