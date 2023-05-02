TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Eric W. Schreck Purchases 500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $14,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,827.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $790,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.