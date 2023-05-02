TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Eric W. Schreck Purchases 500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $14,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,827.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $790,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

