TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.35

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 55689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

