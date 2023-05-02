Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY23 guidance at $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.45-$0.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.0 %

TPC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 165,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,779. The company has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

TPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.