Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an inline rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.38.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.