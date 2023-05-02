U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

USB stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,077,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 70,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

