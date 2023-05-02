UBS Group AG Acquires 3,753 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,903 shares of company stock worth $122,436. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Further Reading

