UBS Group AG Buys 2,209 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SD. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 203,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,450. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $498.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 95.25%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

