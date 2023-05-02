UBS Group AG Purchases 3,103 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 288.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Aviat Networks by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aviat Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 23,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,827. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

