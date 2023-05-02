UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Vital Farms by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,009,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,359 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 46,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $522.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

