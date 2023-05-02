UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UDR stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

