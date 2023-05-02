UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.99

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.99 and last traded at $142.21, with a volume of 27665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

