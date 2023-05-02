Under Armour (UAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAA stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

