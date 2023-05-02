Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $36.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00018572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00308759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.30621127 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $34,797,090.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

