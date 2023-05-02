United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Reiterated by 3M

3M reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 117,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 82.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 263,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

