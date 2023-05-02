United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $482.00 at Credit Suisse Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $361.64 on Friday. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.