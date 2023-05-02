United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total transaction of $1,851,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 594,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.40. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $174.36 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

